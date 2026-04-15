UK CAA Grants Part-145 Approval to FL Technics Wheels & Breaks

FL Technics Wheels & Brakes has received Part-145 approval to service aircraft registered in the UK from the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The new approval verifies that FL Technics Wheels & Breaks is compliant with all necessary UK Part-145 requirements, officially authorizing the component MRO to provide maintenance services within the approved work scope.

The company can now work with UK-registered operators and perform component maintenance for more customers in the region.

FL Technics Wheels & Brakes CEO Vytautas Jankauskas said, “Obtaining UK CAA approval is an important milestone for our wheels and brakes business.”

Jankauskas added, “It allows us to directly support UK-registered operators and broadens the scope of customers we can serve within our component maintenance activities.”

FL Technics Wheels and Brakes offers MRO services at locations across Europe for components like: