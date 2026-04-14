Milwaukee Tool Highlights New Rechargeable Low-Profile Headlamp

Milwaukee Tool has announced a new personal lighting solution for use in the trades, designed to excel in tough environments.

Milwaukee’s new BOLT Rechargeable Low-Profile Headlamp is designed for use with BOLT hard hats and helmets, with full compatibility with BOLT accessories.

For example, as the light head is ultra-thin, this headlamp functions with BOLT face shields and visors without affecting visibility.

Key features of this headlamp include:

Built-in rechargeable battery

Sub-compact design with cam-lock

70-degree pivoting light head

Six light output modes

Up to 600 lumens of TRUEVIEW high-definition output

Rear red light safety indicators with quarter-mile visibility

There are also six light output modes, including a low red-light mode that enhances visibility in areas with minimal lighting.

As the BOLT Rechargeable Low-Profile Headlamp is IP54 rated, it is resistant to water and dust resistance and able to withstand drops up to six feet.