Milwaukee Tool Highlights New Rechargeable Low-Profile Headlamp

Milwaukee Tool has announced a new personal lighting solution for use in the trades, designed to excel in tough environments.
Milwaukee’s new BOLT Rechargeable Low-Profile Headlamp is designed for use with BOLT hard hats and helmets, with full compatibility with BOLT accessories.
For example, as the light head is ultra-thin, this headlamp functions with BOLT face shields and visors without affecting visibility.
Key features of this headlamp include:
- Built-in rechargeable battery
- Sub-compact design with cam-lock
- 70-degree pivoting light head
- Six light output modes
- Up to 600 lumens of TRUEVIEW high-definition output
- Rear red light safety indicators with quarter-mile visibility
There are also six light output modes, including a low red-light mode that enhances visibility in areas with minimal lighting.
As the BOLT Rechargeable Low-Profile Headlamp is IP54 rated, it is resistant to water and dust resistance and able to withstand drops up to six feet.
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