Alaska Airlines Adds Civilian Career Pathways to Military Technician Transition Program

Alaska Airlines has announced that military personnel wanting to take part in the company’s transition program can now apply for MTTP openings at Hawaii Airlines.

Qualified applicants can apply now through May 31, 2026, for MTTP openings at Hawaiian Airlines and its Seattle maintenance base, working on aircraft like the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

MTTP participants receive assistance from the program, including guidance in completing an FAA-approved Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) license prep program.

The program also provides financial assistance, such as:

Support for schooling costs

Assistance with testing expenses

Flexible timelines for courses

Maintenance leadership personnel from Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines also offer mentorship to participants throughout the program.

Alaska Airlines’ Military Technician Transition Program (MTTP) helps military members transition to careers in commercial aviation after service, connecting them with AMT jobs at organizations like:

Alaska Airlines

Horizon Air

Hawaii Airlines

Alaska’s MTTP has helped 10 active-duty service members and veterans enter aviation careers since launching in 2025.

Director of Talent Acquisition Outreach, Alaska Airlines, Deja Hubbard said, “This program has been tremendously successful on two fronts: supporting military members while prioritizing our need for highly skilled and motivated maintenance professionals.”

Hubbard added, “By bringing Hawaiian Airlines into the program, we’re expanding opportunities for military personnel and veterans to build well-paying, long-term civilian careers.”

Retired United States Air Force Master Sergeant and A&P line technician Eddie Lingle said, “Separating from the military after 23 years of service…there’s a lot of hesitation.”

Lingle continued, “But I find I’m still leading teams of technicians and performing the same basic inspection practices I did before. All these things are very similar to what I was doing in the military.”