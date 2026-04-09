GE Aerospace and Waygate Technologies Debut New Automated Solution for Engine Inspections

GE Aerospace and Waygate Technologies have debuted a new automated solution for GEnx-1B and -2B engine borescope inspections.

The automated Menu Directed Inspection (MDI) templates aim to standardize and automate the process of inspecting engines,

The templates—developed by the two companies’ Joint Technology Development Agreement (JTDA)—are being integrated into the Mentor Visual iQ+ video borescope by Waygate Technologies.

This upgrade adds on to AI-assisted technologies that the JTDA implemented to improve the detection capabilities with commercial engine inspections by:

Embedding guided workflows

Integrating AI assistance

Ensuring high-quality images and consistency

The MDI templates aim to help inspectors get the recommended views for High-Pressure Turbine (HPT) S1 and S2 blades and align with aircraft maintenance manual tasks.

The new templates ensure images remain consistent and operator variability is not an issue by producing representative images and image overlays on the screen of the Mentor Visual iQ+ borescope.

This integrates measurement capabilities like:

Line

Area

Depth

Profile

By automating image and video data labeling, inspection data and traceability are enhanced. Connectivity and workflow also improve, as inspectors can use the InspectionWorks Insight cloud platform to share data and optimizing fleets.

The new templates also could help with labor market challenges by introducing an inspection protocol that’s easier for new technicians to learn.

Interested customers can access the GEnx Menu Directed Inspection Templates now via the GE Aerospace Customer Technical Education Center.

General Manager Visual, Waygate Technologies Michael Domke said, “We are excited to see the MDI Templates now available to our customers, providing a standardized approach to inspections and advancing the next phase of automation in engine maintenance.”

Domke added, “Through our Partnership with GE Aerospace, we are combining decades of inspection expertise with AI and automation to accelerate the future of digital maintenance.”

Chief MRO Engineer, GE Aerospace, Nicole Jenkins said, “Together with Waygate Technologies, we’re further integrating automation and AI to help our operators drive more standardization, consistency and efficiency with video borescope inspections for critical engine parts.”

Jenkins continued, “These technologies are empowering our MRO workforce to work more productively, while raising the bar even higher on safety and quality.”