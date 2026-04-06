Lufthansa Technik Malta Highlights First 787 Dreamliner Cabin Modification

Lufthansa Technik has announced that the team at its Malta facility has completed its first cabin medication on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, showcasing the growth in Lufthansa Technik Malta’s portfolio of widebody services.

The team performed the cabin modification at Lufthansa Technik’s Malta European Center of Excellence for widebody Base Maintenance Services. It involved:

Replacing existing seats

Installing a new seating configuration

Upgrading cabin monuments

Lufthansa Technik has been a Boeing Licensed Service Center (BLSC) since 2024, the first ever established for 787 Dreamliner cabin modifications. This designation allowed Lufthansa Technik to offer services like:

Designing new cabin interiors

Performing engineering processes

Integrating upgrades according to customer specifications

Boeing’s license also enables Lufthansa Technik to certify the modification projects.

Throughout the newest modification project, Lufthansa Technik collaborated with Boeing and Lufthansa to ensure proper accommodations and support. The project involved highly complex technical processes and logistical planning.

The company is also converting a bay in the Malta facility to allow for more space. The planned expansion aims to add 6,400 square meters of hangar space dedicated for Base Maintenance Services, specializing in Boeing 787 Dreamliner cabin modifications.

The facility is also adding three spots for narrowbody aircraft.

Lufthansa Technik Malta also plans to complete six more cabin modifications of the same type throughout 2026.

Vice President and Chief Operations Officer Aircraft Maintenance Services at Lufthansa Technik Marcus Motschenbacher said, “Completing our first Boeing 787 cabin modification is a proud moment for the entire team.”

Motschenbacher continued, “This program showcases our technical capabilities, our reliability, and the dedication of our workforce.”

“The 787 platform requires deep expertise, and our ability to deliver this project with precision and on time clearly demonstrates that we are ready to support even more widebody projects in the future,” added Motschenbacher.

Vice President, Cabin, Modifications, Maintenance & Digital Services at Boeing Lindsey Douglas said, “This collaboration between Boeing and Lufthansa Technik helps to expand post-delivery retrofit options for the 787 Dreamliner fleet.”

“As a Boeing Licensed Service Center, Lufthansa Technik will add vital capacity to deliver tailored cabin modifications that meet the unique needs of the flying fleet,” commented Douglas.

Accountable Manager Part-145 & NPCA (Nominated Person Continuing Airworthiness) at Lufthansa Airlines Technical Fleet Management Thomas Spriesterbach said, “I am very pleased that Lufthansa Technik and Boeing teamed up to bring new technology aircraft more quickly into our operations.”

Spriesterbach added, “Especially the new Allegris cabin installed here in Malta is the game changer for our passengers. A big thank you to the Lufthansa Technik team, who made the installation seamless.”