AFI KLM E&M Extends GE90 Maintenance Agreement with Philippine Airlines

Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance (AFI KLM E&M) has announced the renewal of its long-term maintenance agreement covering the GE90 engines in the Philippine Airlines fleet.

This is one of the longest-running partnerships for GE90 maintenance in the Asia-Pacific region. The contract was officially amended on March 25, 2026, at the Manila headquarters of Philippine Airlines.

Key aims of this extended partnership are to reduce costs and improve operational efficiency requirements for the airline’s aging fleet.

The agreement grants AFI KLM E&M approval to keep providing long-term support for the GE90 engines used by Philippine Airlines, including:

Engine LRU (Line Replaceable Unit) pool support

On-wing services

Predictive maintenance solutions

Shop visits

Spare parts support

The agreement also enables AFI KLM E&M to support CFM-56-5B engines used by Philippine Airlines, establishing OWS corner to provide local, tailored support to the airline’s A320 aircraft.

Senior Vice President-Chief Supply Chain Officer and Data Privacy Officer at Philippine Airlines Alvin Kendrich Limqueco said, “Renewing our GE90 support agreement with AFI KLM E&M helps ensure seamless operations, dependable service and solutions suitable to our evolving fleet.”

Limqueco added, “Their expertise and deep insight into our operations make them a truly reliable partner.”

Senior Vice President Commercial AFI KLM E&M Pierre Teboul commented, “Continuing our support for Philippine Airlines, a pioneering GE90 operator in the Asia-Pacific region, is a true privilege.”

Teboul continued, “This renewed agreement highlights the strong mutual trust we have built over the years. It also demonstrates our ability to adapt our solutions to the evolving needs of a mature fleet.”

“Our teams are and will remain fully committed to delivering performance, reliability and long-term value,” noted Teboul.