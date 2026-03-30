Lufthansa Technik Component Services Opens New MRO Facility in Tulsa

Lufthansa Technik Component Services (LTCS) has officially opened the doors of its new USA-based MRO facility located in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The new Tulsa MRO facility features:

25,000 square feet of space

90 new workstations

Upgraded avionics workshop

Extended administrative areas

To ensure comprehensive services in MRO and component support for all major aircraft types in the commercial sector, Lufthansa Technik’s Tulsa facility houses dedicated component workshops, including for:

Avionics

Emergency equipment

Fuel systems

Galley components

Hydraulics

Pneumatics

All MRO services at this facility are integrated into Lufthansa Technik’s worldwide network, including hubs located in:

Hamburg, Germany

Frankfurt, Germany

Shenzhen, China

Additionally, LTCS plans to provide customer services in Tulsa, such as:

Material management services

Warehousing capabilities

24/7 component availability

As the third building at the Tulsa campus, the newest building aims to increase production space significantly while adding new capabilities like repair and overhaul for Integrated Drive Generators (IDG).

IDGs are used in aircraft like:

Airbus A320ceo

Airbus A320neo

Boeing 737NG

Boeing MAX

Lufthansa Technik’s overarching plans for growth are not complete, as the company intends to start the second phase of this expansion to grow the new building by more than three times the size.

In the second phase of the expansion project, goals include:

Increasing production capacity

Adding more capabilities in pneumatics and complex avionics

Customizing services and innovations to operator needs in the USA

Managing Director LTCS Tobias Baumgart said, “With this significant strategic investment, we are expanding our capabilities in the aviation hub Tulsa, to be in the region for the region.”

Baumgart added, “It strengthens our presence as a premium partner and underscores our commitment to being an attractive employer in the area. We are grateful for the strong partnership with state of Oklahoma and our Tulsa community.”

COO of Lufthansa Technik Harald Gloy commented, “The Americas represent a key market for MRO services worldwide.”

Gloy continued, “With this expansion, we build on our long-standing presence on the continent and further reaffirm our commitment to delivering world-class technical services close to our customers.”

“This is another milestone that highlights our dedication to meeting the evolving needs and reinforces our position as leading global MRO,” noted Gloy.

At the Tulsa Facility’s ribbon cutting, CEO of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce John Budd said, “Lufthansa Technik Component Services’ new Tulsa facility marks a major milestone for Oklahoma’s aerospace industry, strengthening our position as a leading hub for MRO services in the Americas.”

“This expansion brings advanced capabilities, state‑of‑the‑art infrastructure and high‑quality jobs that underscore the confidence global companies place in Oklahoma’s workforce and business environment,” noted Budd.

He added, “We value Lufthansa Technik’s continued investment and are proud to support their long‑term growth in our state.”

Chief Executive Officer at Tulsa International Airport Alexis Higgins commented, “This expansion represents more than a new building. It represents new opportunities for skilled aviation professionals in our community and expanded capabilities that strengthen Tulsa’s reputation for world-class aviation services.”

Higgins said, “We are proud to have Lufthansa Technik as a longtime partner at TUL and excited to celebrate another milestone in their continued growth here.”