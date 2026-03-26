Unilode Announces New Net Supply Agreement and MRO Facility with SATCO

Unilode and SATCO have officially opened a new MRO facility at LAX and entered into a long-term cargo net supply agreement.

At the new MRO facility, Unilode will perform repair services and ULD maintenance for SATCO’s base of equipment, which is still growing.

Unilode also aims to use the LAX MRO facility to extend its reach in the Americas.

SATCO is also now providing ULD-related products to Unilode, with the new sourcing supporting Unilode’s goals of:

Maintaining resilience in the supply chain

Ensuring high-quality product performance

Strengthening long-term strategic partnerships

Chief Operations Officer of Unilode Janis Balkens said, “The opening of the new LAX facility and our decision to integrate SATCO nets into the Unilode network mark an important step forward in our partnership.”

Balkens continued, “This collaboration mirrors the successful operating model we have established globally, strengthens our supply chain, and reinforces the strong relationship we have built with SATCO.”

“We value this partnership and look forward to growing together in support of our customers worldwide,” added Balkens.

SVP Operations at SATCO Michael Howell said, “We place great importance on long-term relationships built on trust, quality, and shared values.”

Howell noted, “The opening of the LAX facility and our expanded partnership with Unilode reflect our shared commitment to supporting the global air cargo industry with reliable safety-first products, including SATCO’s industry-leading Fire Resistant ULDs and Fire Containment Covers.”

“We are excited about the future of our relationship with Unilode and the opportunities ahead,” concluded Howell.