Magnetic Academy Welcomes Third Zero2Hero Group of Aviation Maintenance Students

Magnetic MRO’s Magnetic Academy has announced that 11 new students have begun the third iteration of the organization’s Zero2Hero program that supports candidates in pursuing aviation maintenance careers.

Magnetic Academy aims to use the Zero2Hero groups to help mitigate the ongoing labor shortage of licensed engineers and aircraft maintenance technicians (AMTs).

This program is designed for students who do not already have extensive aviation experience, as it provides an opportunity for entering the industry. Topics covered in the program include:

Aviation fundamentals

Technical terminology

Introduction to professional aviation maintenance environment

The new 2026 group is beginning with Aviation Technical English to ensure they learn the necessary language and concepts to succeed in Part-66 Module training.

For participants who have already gone through the Zero2Hero program, Magnetic Academy has launched its second Part-66 Module course that supports trainees in becoming EASA licensed engineers.

Managing Director of Magnetic Training Ene Krinpus says, “By opening the door for people who are new to aviation, Magnetic Academy contributes to developing new talent for the industry while strengthening the training ecosystem within the organization.”