Milwaukee Tool Highlights Three New Headwear Offerings

Milwaukee Tool has announced multiple new additions to its line of headwear for the jobsite, with each new solution informed by worksite research and feedback from users.
WORKSKIN Performance Fitted Hat
The WORKSKIN Performance Fitted Hat uses fabrics that wick away moisture to keep wearers dry and cool in sweaty conditions. It also provides UPF 50 protection, making it ideal for all-day outdoor use. Features of this hat include:
- Poly blend fabric
- Stitch-less brim
- Choice of black or green color
- Available in S/M and L/XL sizes
Flat Brim Snapback
Milwaukee’s new Flat Brim Snapback is designed for customizable fit that stays secure throughout the day. Key features of the flat brim snapback include:
- Laser-cut ventilation
- Moisture-wicking sweatband
- Silicone adjustable snapback
- Five-panel construction
- Blueprint graphic under rim
- 1924 heritage callout
The new flat brim snapback is available in green, black, or blue.
Waxed Canvas Adjustable Hat
Milwaukee Tool has also highlighted the Waxed Canvas Adjustable Hat that provides a rustic, worn-in look without sacrificing quality or durability. With its waxed canvas shell, it repels water.
This hat features:
- Flannel lining
- Adjustable leather strap
- Waxed canvas shell
- Reinforced stitching
Users can purchase the waxed canvas adjustable hat in khaki, green or brown.