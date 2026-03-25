Milwaukee Tool Highlights Three New Headwear Offerings

Milwaukee Tool has announced multiple new additions to its line of headwear for the jobsite, with each new solution informed by worksite research and feedback from users.

WORKSKIN Performance Fitted Hat

The WORKSKIN Performance Fitted Hat uses fabrics that wick away moisture to keep wearers dry and cool in sweaty conditions. It also provides UPF 50 protection, making it ideal for all-day outdoor use. Features of this hat include:

Poly blend fabric

Stitch-less brim

Choice of black or green color

Available in S/M and L/XL sizes

Flat Brim Snapback

Milwaukee’s new Flat Brim Snapback is designed for customizable fit that stays secure throughout the day. Key features of the flat brim snapback include:

Laser-cut ventilation

Moisture-wicking sweatband

Silicone adjustable snapback

Five-panel construction

Blueprint graphic under rim

1924 heritage callout

The new flat brim snapback is available in green, black, or blue.

Waxed Canvas Adjustable Hat

Milwaukee Tool has also highlighted the Waxed Canvas Adjustable Hat that provides a rustic, worn-in look without sacrificing quality or durability. With its waxed canvas shell, it repels water.

This hat features:

Flannel lining

Adjustable leather strap

Waxed canvas shell

Reinforced stitching

Users can purchase the waxed canvas adjustable hat in khaki, green or brown.