Alpha Wingman Platform Now Enables PPI Scheduling and Pricing for IADA Dealer Brokers

Alpha Wingman has announced that it has integrated its platform for pre-purchase inspection (PPI) pricing and scheduling within the IADA Broker Portal, with the first requests and MRO replies already underway.

The IADA Broker Portal is a hub of resources exclusively for IADA Accredited Dealers.

With the new integrations, IADA dealer brokers can now submit PPI scheduling and pricing requests from several MROs from their current workflows, with the system automatically tracking status updates through the entire process.

This includes IADA Verified Member providers as well as other MROs in the Alpha Wingman network.

President of Alpha Wingman Andy Nixon said, “The ability for IADA dealer brokers to request PPI inspections directly from their Broker Portal has streamlined communication and efficiency for everyone involved.”

Nixon added, “The platform allows brokers and interested parties to quickly see MRO schedule availability, without multiple calls and emails”.

Executive Director of IADA Lou Seno commented, “Integrating Alpha Wingman directly into the Broker Portal connects our dealers to trusted service providers without friction—exactly the kind of resource we are committed to building for our members.”