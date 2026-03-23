Liebherr-Aerospace Announces Lindenberg MRO Expansion

Liebherr-Aerospace has announced new plans for additional investments into expanding its Lindenberg site, set to commence in 2026.

This expansion is driven largely by growing demand for MRO services as well as new aircraft and technology, such as the ramp-up in the need for Airbus A350 overhaul services.

As Liebherr-Aerospace is responsible for the A350’s slat actuation system and nose landing gear, the company aims to secure more space to accommodate MRO activities for these aircraft as they age in the next few years.

Along with a new office building, Liebherr plans to add a 10,000-square-meter complex to provide flexibility to accommodate future need for additional space.

As part of the expansion, the existing administration building will also be replaced with around 6,000 square meters to extend:

Assembly areas

Customer service areas

Employee restaurant

Keeping up with developing industry standards, Liebherr is using innovations in the new facility like heat recovery and a green roof that features photovoltaic systems.

Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer, Liebherr-Aerospace & Transportation SAS, Martin Wandel said, “We are working on solutions for more environmentally friendly aviation, and this consequently includes more environmentally friendly production and state-of-the-art ecological construction measures.”

As the expansion takes shape, Liebherr-Aerospace has noted that the company is hoping to hire 270+ additional skilled employees in several areas, including:

Production

Assembly

Customer service

Managing Director at Liebherr-Aerospace Lindenberg GmbH, Phillipp Walter said, "Lindenberg is the cradle of our aerospace and transportation technology product segment.”

He continued, “We have been working for the aviation industry for just over 65 years, and we want to continue to strengthen our local footprint. To do this, we need more employees.”

“We live in a very attractive region where we can work and develop, manufacture and support cutting-edge technology for aviation—whether for aircraft, helicopters or advanced air mobility. An ideal combination," added Walter.

Managing Director at Liebherr-Aerospace Lindenberg GmbH, Gerd Heinzelmann commented, "There is currently a lot of positive movement in our industry, and we respond for the benefit of our customers.”

Heinzelmann added, “We consider ourselves lucky that we have so much work to do, and we need the space to do it."