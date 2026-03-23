SIA Engineering Company and Arport Aircraft Maintenance & Engineering Form MRO JV in China

SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC) and Arport Aircraft Maintenance & Engineering (Arport AME) have finalized an agreement to establish an MRO joint venture based in Fujian, China.

The maintenance, repair and overhaul joint venture was first hinted at in September 2023, when a SIAEC and Xiamen Iport Group (IPOR Group) shared a Memorandum of Understanding to pursue MRO growth in Fujian.

SIAEC first showed interest in investing in Arport AME (Fujian) in November 2024, focusing on its line maintenance and ground services.

SIAEC Global officially acquired a 30% stake in Arport AME at a subscription consideration of RMB 129 million on March 10, 2026.

While this transaction is finalized, it is still subject to the satisfaction or waiver of conditions precedent, such as receiving the necessary regulatory approvals.

SIAEC and SIAC Global signed the finalized agreement with Arport AME as well as: