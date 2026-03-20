Milwaukee Unveils New Additions to Lineup of Protective Safety Glasses

Milwaukee Tool has added two new styles to its lineup of protective eye wear, now offering options for Wrap Around and Full Frame safety glasses.

These protective safety glasses are designed for extensive wear in demanding environments, like repair shops and jobsites.

Both styles have features like:

Anti-scratch lens coatings

Soft temple arms

Compliance with ANSI Z87+ standards

The two styles also both come with the following lens options:

Clear

Tinted

Mirrored

Users can also choose red mirrored lenses for the Wrap Around Safety Glasses or blue mirrored lenses for the Full Frame Safety Glasses.

The Wrap Around Safety Glasses are also Z94.3 CSA rated, with full-coverage lenses and a flexible nose pad, which work together to increase field of vision and wear time.

The Full Frame Safety Glasses come with removable side shields.

All six options for Milwaukee’s new protective safety glasses will be available in April 2026.