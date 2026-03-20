Lufthansa Technik Enters Landmark Engine Overhaul Agreement with Juneyao Group

Lufthansa Technik has announced a new comprehensive engine overhaul service agreement with Juneyao Group in a first-of-its-kind long-term partnership between the two organizations.

While the two companies have been collaborating for 10+ years in areas like mobile engine services and single component maintenance, the new agreement adds on full engine overhaul support.

This is also Lufthansa Technik’s biggest engine services commitment in China to date.

The agreement covers services for 40+ CFM56 engines used by Juneyao Air and 9 Air, Juneyao Group’s legacy carrier and low-fare subsidiary, respectively. This encompasses:

CFM56-5B engines for Juneyao Air

CFM56-7B engines for 9 Air

Lufthansa Technik plans to perform these services at the MRO’s Hamburg engine shop. Services that Lufthansa Technik will perform as part of the agreement include:

Condition monitoring

Overhaul

Engineering consultation

Chairman of Juneyao Group Junjin Wang said, “We require a dependable and experienced partner to support our high-performance operations, especially during peak travel periods.”

Wang continued, “Based on numerous positive experiences with Lufthansa Technik, we have placed our trust in their expertise.

“To ensure stable operations and seamless technical processes, it is essential for us to collaborate with a reliable partner, and we are looking forward to strengthening this cooperation even further,” noted Wang.

Senior Vice President Corporate Sales Asia Pacific at Lufthansa Technik Dennis Kohr commented, “Winning Juneyao Group as our partner for these exclusive long-term agreements is a tremendous honor and milestone for Lufthansa Technik.”

Kohr added, “This partnership represents our largest commitment in China to date and demonstrates the trust that one of the country’s most dynamic aviation groups places in our engine maintenance expertise.”

“We are excited to support both Juneyao Air and 9 Air in maintaining their operational excellence as they continue to grow and serve their passengers,” said Kohr.