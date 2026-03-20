EFW to Convert A330 Freighter for Asia Pacific Aviation Leasing Group Fleet

Elbe Flugzeugwerke (EFW) has signed a new contract with Asia Pacific Aviation Leasing Group (APAL) to complete a Passenger-to-Freighter (P2F) conversion for an Airbus A330-300.

APAL is a specialist aircraft lessor based in Hong Kong that aims to modernize its fleet to better cater to the Chinese aviation market.

In Q2 of 2026, EFW plans to complete the Airbus A330-300 conversion at one of the company’s partner facilities, with certification and technical planning at its headquarters in Dresden, Germany.

"We are thrilled to partner with EFW on this significant A330-300 conversion project,” said Hong Wei Zhao, CEO of APAL.

Zhao continued, “EFW's proven expertise in freighter conversion is key to modernizing our fleet and meeting the dynamic needs of the Chinese cargo market—a market we are prioritising and to which we intend to commit additional resources.”

“Our first freighter conversion program with EFW underscores our commitment to providing innovative and efficient freighter solutions to our valued customers,” noted Zhao.

“The Airbus A330P2F represents the future of the medium‑sized freighter segment,” said Jordi Boto, CEO of EFW.

Boto added, “We look forward to supporting APAL with a high‑performing solution as they build up their fleet in the cargo market.”

EFW is a joint venture of Airbus and ST Engineering.