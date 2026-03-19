Fokker Services Group awarded “STC Provider of the Year South Asia” at MRO XPO 2026

At MRO XPO 2026, Fokker Services Group was selected as "STC Provider of the Year.”

The STC Provider of the Year award honors providers that have made impressive strides in developing and delivering Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) solutions for Boeing and Airbus aircraft in South Asia.

The award presentation took place at MRO XPO India.

The honoree is chosen by voting, with the voters being airlines that operate in the region. This showcases how Boeing and Airbus operators trust Fokker Services Group to complete STC projects successfully, supporting:

Optimized fleet performance

Better compliance

Enhanced operational efficiency

Fokker Service Group operates as an independent engineering and certification specialist, helping airlines find alternatives to OEM parts through high-quality certification expertise and innovative aircraft modification solutions.

This includes adding technologies to the company’s STC portfolio that mitigate challenges in the aviation industry, such as jamming and spoofing.

Sales Manager at Fokker Services Group Vincent Jansen said, "Receiving the STC Provider of the Year award is a strong recognition of the work our teams have delivered for airlines in the South Asia region.”

Jansen continued, “The fact that this award is based on votes from operators makes it especially meaningful, as it reflects their satisfaction with the projects we have successfully completed together.”

“We see this as an encouraging foundation to further expand our presence in the region with new STC solutions, including technologies addressing challenges such as GNSS jamming and spoofing,” added Jansen.

Jansen concluded, “We would like to thank the airlines who voted for us and the organizers of the MRO XPO South Asia Awards for making this recognition possible."