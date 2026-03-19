AFI KLM E&M Extends Support Agreement for Air Mauritius A350 Fleet

Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance (AFI KLM E&M) has extended its multi-year support agreement with Air Mauritius.

Under the extended agreement, AFI KLM E&M will continue to provide Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) and pool and repair component support for the airline’s fleet of Airbus A350 aircraft.

As part of the covered support, AFI KLM E&M will also optimize safety in operations as well as efficiency.

Head of Technical Services of Air Mauritius Ravindranath Ramroop stated, "AFI KLM E&M has been a trusted partner for so many years now in supporting our A350 operations.”

Ramroop added, “The extension of this agreement underscores our confidence in their capacities. We are eager to continue this productive collaboration and unlock further operational excellence."

Senior Vice President Commercial at AFI KLM E&M Pierre Teboul commented, "We are proud to continue supporting Air Mauritius and their A350 fleet."

Teboul continued, "This renewed agreement reflects the strength of the long-standing relationship between our teams and our shared commitment to operational reliability.”

“We look forward to pursuing this collaboration and supporting Air Mauritius in the continued success of their operations," said Teboul.