Skyfields Receives Federal Approval to Develop Greenfield Site for Industrial and Aviation Support

Skyfields recently received approval from Australia’s Federal Government to develop a 15-hectacre greenfield site to be used for aviation support and industrial services.

The land being developed is at Tonkin Connect (Airport South) within the Perth Airport Estate.

Tonkin Connect is one of five unique precincts at the location, including:

Airport North

Airport Central (T1 and T2)

Redcliffe Metro (Airport West) town center and office park

Dunreath Green future mixed-use development

The new site has approval to develop options for industrial and aviation support, ensuring the necessary businesses can operate near terminals.

The location of the expansion enables:

Direct access to major roads

Closeness to Kewdale Freight Terminal

Links to Perth Airport’s terminals

“Industrial sites of this scale are increasingly difficult to secure in the Perth metropolitan area, let alone with such close proximity to airport operations and major road networks,” said Skyfields Chief Property Officer Dan Sweet.

Sweet added, “Importantly, this site provides additional capacity ahead of the One Airport consolidation and the continued growth of passenger numbers, freight, logistics and aviation services.”

He continued, “This exciting development reflects Skyfields’ ongoing commitment to Tonkin Connect, which continues to attract long-term investment from national and global businesses seeking high-quality, well-connected industrial premises.”