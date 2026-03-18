Milwaukee Tool Debuts New USA-Made Wire Stripper

Milwaukee Tool has debuted the new 8-20 AWG Dipped Grip Wire Stripper & Cutter (USA), delivering clean strips and easier cuts.
Milwaukee’s new wire stripper aims to achieve cleaner strips and easier cuts. It features a durable cutting edge that reduces wear over time due to specialized design.
The tool’s precision-ground stripping holes are ideal for stripping:
- 8-18 AWG Solid wires
- 10-20 AWG Stranded wires
There are also V-shaped cutting blades that trap the wire when cutting copper wire and Non-Metallic (NM) cable.
Key features of Milwaukee’s new 8-20 AWG Dipped Grip Wire Stripper & Cutter include:
- 6-32 and 8-32 bolt shears
- wire looping holes
- Spring-loaded design
- Swing-lock for storage in backpacks or pouches
This tool is backed by Milwaukee’s complete Lifetime Guarantee. It is manufactured in the USA with domestically sourced materials.
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