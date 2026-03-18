Milwaukee Tool Debuts New USA-Made Wire Stripper

Milwaukee Tool has debuted the new 8-20 AWG Dipped Grip Wire Stripper & Cutter (USA), delivering clean strips and easier cuts.

Milwaukee’s new wire stripper aims to achieve cleaner strips and easier cuts. It features a durable cutting edge that reduces wear over time due to specialized design.

The tool’s precision-ground stripping holes are ideal for stripping:

8-18 AWG Solid wires

10-20 AWG Stranded wires

There are also V-shaped cutting blades that trap the wire when cutting copper wire and Non-Metallic (NM) cable.

Key features of Milwaukee’s new 8-20 AWG Dipped Grip Wire Stripper & Cutter include:

6-32 and 8-32 bolt shears

wire looping holes

Spring-loaded design

Swing-lock for storage in backpacks or pouches

This tool is backed by Milwaukee’s complete Lifetime Guarantee. It is manufactured in the USA with domestically sourced materials.