Embraer Delivers First KC-390 Millennium to WZL-2 to Advance MRO in Poland

Embraer recently brought a KC‑390 Millennium multi‑mission military transport aircraft to Wojskowe Zakłady Lotnicze Nr 2 S.A. (WZL‑2) for the first time.

WZL-2 is based in Bydgoszcz, Poland, and the new collaboration with Embraer aims to develop MRO capability for the KC-390 Millennium in the country.

The new agreement builds on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) from December 2, 2025, focusing on establishing a foundation for more collaboration in industrial and technological spaces.

The KC-390 Millennium is optimized for aerial refueling and airlift missions in demanding environments, with mission completion rates surpassing 99% and a 93% mission capability rate.

This next-gen aircraft has entered operations already with:

Brazilian Air Force in 2019

Portuguese Air Force in 2023

Hungarian Air Force in 2024

Douglas Lobo, VP Customer Support & Aftermarket Sales, Embraer Services & Support, Douglas Lobo says, “Today’s event materializes Embraer’s and WZL-2’s shared vision for innovation and collaboration in the defense industry.”

Lobo adds, “By working closely with the Polish defense industry, we aim to create a robust cooperation, fostering long-term value for the country while contributing to the European defense community.”

Jakub Gazda, CEO of WZL-2, comments, “Today, we are gathered here at WZL-2 to admire the KC-390 aircraft, which combines innovative technical solutions, reliability, and enormous operational potential.”

Gazda continues, “Cooperation with Embraer opens up new opportunities for us, giving us what we want to experience—it allows us to exchange knowledge and develop our competencies. I believe that our cooperation will be an important chapter in the history of aviation innovation."