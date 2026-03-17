Akasa Air and Noida International Airport Partner on New MRO Facility

Akasa Air has announced a new agreement to open the company’s first maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility at the upcoming Noida International Airport (NIA).

The agreement designates Akasa Air to operate the new MRO location on the airport’s grounds and provide a variety of aircraft maintenance services.

Key goals for establishing the new MRO location include:

Improving operational efficiency

Creating employment opportunities

Encouraging skills development in the local workforce

With the aviation industry in India working toward the development of a local MRO hub, the new partnership aligns with the plans of the Government of India and Government of Uttar Pradesh.

Chief Executive Officer, Noida International Airport, Christoph Schnellmann said, “Akasa Air’s decision to establish its first MRO facility in India at Noida International Airport is a strong endorsement of our vision to build a world-class aviation hub for India.”

Schnellmann added, “This partnership will not only enhance India’s MRO capabilities but also create opportunities for skill development and employment in the region.”

Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Akasa Air, Vinay Dube commented, “Our partnership with Noida International Airport reflects how we think about building Akasa for the long term.”

Dube continued, “As India’s aviation market continues to grow at an unprecedented pace, developing strong domestic MRO capabilities will be critical for airlines to operate efficiently and reliably at scale.”

“For Akasa, investing early in this capability is part of a disciplined approach to growth, strengthening our operational backbone while contributing to the development of a more self-reliant aviation ecosystem in India,” noted Dube.