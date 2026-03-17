Cortec Debuts New Industrial Paint Remover: EcoLine Surface Reveal

Cortec has announced a new industrial paint remover with an upgraded formula and higher biobased content—up from 50%—that builds on the company’s previous paint strippers.

EcoLine Surface Reveal is a next-generation solution that is made with biodegradable materials and 77% USDA certified biobased content. This paint remover contains no NMP (N-methylpyrrolidone) or methylene chloride, complying with recent bans from the EPA.

EcoLine Surface Reveal’s wetting properties improve on past solutions, allowing for optimized application and coating removal.

Cortec’s new offering is ideal for removing coatings and resin from metal surfaces like:

Equipment

Tanks

Pipes

After applying the paint remover by brushing, dipping or rolling, the solution strips alkyd and acrylic coatings in between 15 and 30 minutes. It also prevents flash corrosion after cleaning and removes coatings without tarnishing:

Ferrous metals

Aluminum

Copper

Brass

Comparing usage to previous formulas from Cortec, team members noted that EcoLine Surface Reveal produced less odor while still removing tick paint buildup on a mixer overnight.