Silk Way Technics Celebrates 20 Years of Operation

Silk Way Technics has announced that the company is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2026, having operated in the Caucasus region since 2006.

Silk Way Technics offers base and line maintenance for the Silk Way West Airlines fleet. The company also supports a variety of international and local operators.

Key customers of Silk Way Technics include:

Azerbaijan Airlines

ASG Business Aviation

Air Astana

Air Belgium

Israir Airlines

Jazeera Airways

Kuwait Airways

Pegasus Airlines

Polskie Linie Lotnicze LOT

Qatar Airways

Turkish Airlines

Uzbekistan Airways

Wizz Air Hungary

In 2010, Silk Way Technics secured EASA Part 145 certification, which added the following platforms to the company’s service portfolio:

Airbus

Boeing

Embraer

Gulfstream

“This milestone reflects the consistent development of our technical capabilities and the dedication of our team over the past two decades,” stated Emin Safarov, general director of Silk Way Technics.

“We remain focused on maintaining international standards and delivering high-quality maintenance services to our partners,” added Safarov.

Silk Way Technics is a subsidiary of Silk Way West Airlines.