Silk Way Technics Celebrates 20 Years of Operation

Silk Way Technics has announced that the company is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2026, having operated in the Caucasus region since 2006.
Silk Way Technics offers base and line maintenance for the Silk Way West Airlines fleet. The company also supports a variety of international and local operators.
Key customers of Silk Way Technics include:
- Azerbaijan Airlines
- ASG Business Aviation
- Air Astana
- Air Belgium
- Israir Airlines
- Jazeera Airways
- Kuwait Airways
- Pegasus Airlines
- Polskie Linie Lotnicze LOT
- Qatar Airways
- Turkish Airlines
- Uzbekistan Airways
- Wizz Air Hungary
In 2010, Silk Way Technics secured EASA Part 145 certification, which added the following platforms to the company’s service portfolio:
- Airbus
- Boeing
- Embraer
- Gulfstream
“This milestone reflects the consistent development of our technical capabilities and the dedication of our team over the past two decades,” stated Emin Safarov, general director of Silk Way Technics.
“We remain focused on maintaining international standards and delivering high-quality maintenance services to our partners,” added Safarov.
Silk Way Technics is a subsidiary of Silk Way West Airlines.