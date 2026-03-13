Fokker Services Group Gets Contract Renewal from Air Nostrum Engineering and Maintenance

Fokker Services Group (FSG) has announced that Air Nostrum Engineering and Maintenance (ANEM) has expanded an existing service agreement by finalizing a new power-by-the-hour (PBH) agreement covering long-term component support.

ANEM is based in Valencia, Spain, and is growing its fleet of Mitsubishi CRJ NG aircraft, which FSG will now support comprehensively.

FSG’s ABACUS program will deliver the full-service, nose-to-tail maintenance agreement, which has been customized for Air Nostrum’s operations.

Services that the ABACUS program enables include:

Component maintenance

24/7 operational support

Aircraft availability

Inventory support and leasing

The program also offers flight-based cost control that helps customers predict expenses for day-to-day operations.

Managing Director of ANEM Fermin Tirado commented, "ANEM is pleased to have signed the renewed ABACUS agreement with FSG.”

Tirado continued, “We already had a very positive experience working with FSG in the past and feel they are the right regional aircraft service partner supporting our current and future CRK operations.”

“The nature of our business mandates efficiency, flexibility and reliability, said Tirado, “Therefore, we see great value in the FSG’s ABACUS program and know that their support will help us to provide the highest level of dispatch reliability to serve our customers."

Managing Director of Fokker Services Group Dirk Hanenberg said, "We are proud that a leading CRJ operator like Air Nostrum has once again selected FSG to support its entire fleet.”

Hanenberg added, “Our long-standing partnership with Air Nostrum is built on close collaboration and a shared commitment to continuously strengthening the program.”

“With decades of experience in regional aircraft support, we understand the importance of ensuring component availability at the right time, place and configuration, while continuously enhancing reliability and cost control,” noted Hanenberg.

Hanenberg concluded, “We look forward to further developing this cooperation and supporting ANEM’s ongoing fleet optimization and business growth."