Saelig Debuts DNA5000/6000 Series 26.5GHz Vector Network Analyzers

Saelig Company, Inc has released a new solution for network analysis: the Rigol DNA5000/6000 Series Vector Network Analyzers (VNA).
These new tools from Saelig are designed for testing components like:
- Filters
- Antennas
- Cables
- Avionics
They also are capable of more complex testing, such as high-speed interconnects and dielectric material characterization.
Saelig recommends the DNA5000 Series for environments with limited bench space and the DNA6000 Series for fixed R&D platforms or high-stability automated production lines.
The new Rigol DNA5000/6000 Series Vector Network Analyzers (VNA) have a frequency analysis range from 5kHz to 26.5GHz, and users can choose either a two-port or four-port version.
This series of vector network analyzers provide stable measurements and high accuracy when characterizing high-rejection devices, due to their 120 dB range and low trace noise.
The analyzers feature built-in application tools, such as:
- Limit testing (Pass/Fail)
- SWR measurement
- Smith chart display
- Time Domain Reflectometry (TDR) support applications in R&D, production and advanced RF environments
With De-embedding and Fixture Removal features, the devices achieve precise S-parameter measurements of a device under test (DUT), while allowing users to remove effects from:
- Test fixtures
- Adapters
- Cables
Other key features of the Rigol DNA5000/6000 Series Vector Network Analyzers (VNA) include:
- 1Hz frequency resolution
- Integrated S-parameter, VSWR, impedance & TDA analysis
- LAN, USB, HDMI and GPIB connectivity
- Calibration Wizard
Interested parties can purchase these VNAs now from Saelig Company, Inc.—Rigol’s USA technical distributor—and contact [email protected] or 1-888-7SAELIG for:
- Free technical support
- Detailed specifications
- Additional product information