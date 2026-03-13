Saelig Debuts DNA5000/6000 Series 26.5GHz Vector Network Analyzers

Saelig Company, Inc has released a new solution for network analysis: the Rigol DNA5000/6000 Series Vector Network Analyzers (VNA).

These new tools from Saelig are designed for testing components like:

Filters

Antennas

Cables

Avionics

They also are capable of more complex testing, such as high-speed interconnects and dielectric material characterization.

Saelig recommends the DNA5000 Series for environments with limited bench space and the DNA6000 Series for fixed R&D platforms or high-stability automated production lines.

The new Rigol DNA5000/6000 Series Vector Network Analyzers (VNA) have a frequency analysis range from 5kHz to 26.5GHz, and users can choose either a two-port or four-port version.

This series of vector network analyzers provide stable measurements and high accuracy when characterizing high-rejection devices, due to their 120 dB range and low trace noise.

The analyzers feature built-in application tools, such as:

Limit testing (Pass/Fail)

SWR measurement

Smith chart display

Time Domain Reflectometry (TDR) support applications in R&D, production and advanced RF environments

With De-embedding and Fixture Removal features, the devices achieve precise S-parameter measurements of a device under test (DUT), while allowing users to remove effects from:

Test fixtures

Adapters

Cables

Other key features of the Rigol DNA5000/6000 Series Vector Network Analyzers (VNA) include:

1Hz frequency resolution

Integrated S-parameter, VSWR, impedance & TDA analysis

LAN, USB, HDMI and GPIB connectivity

Calibration Wizard

Interested parties can purchase these VNAs now from Saelig Company, Inc.—Rigol’s USA technical distributor—and contact [email protected] or 1-888-7SAELIG for: