Aero-Dienst’s Vienna Maintenance Line Station Celebrates 20th Anniversary

Aero-Dienst GmbH recently celebrated 20 years of operations for the company’s line maintenance station in Vienna.

The team celebrated the anniversary with a special event in March 2026, honoring the company’s founding in 2006.

As the longest-serving maintenance provider for business aviation customers at Vienna Airport, Aero-Dienst GmbH’s service center supports a wide range of aircraft types and operates as a certified Dassault Authorized Service Center.

This includes maintenance and central service for platforms like:

Learjet 45/60

Challenger 300/600

Global 7500

Dassault Falcon 2000EX Easy

900EX Easy

Falcon 6X

Phenom 300

In addition, Aero-Dienst operates a component shop at Vienna Airport for wheels and batteries, ensuring access to replacement parts. Two years ago, the company extended its hangar space to around 1,500 square meters, which now houses up to 500 maintenance and service events each year.

The team at Aero-Dienst’s Vienna Line Station encompasses six technicians who all have 20+ years of experience in aviation maintenance, with various type ratings.

Managing Director of Aero-Dienst André Ebach said, “The development of our Vienna Line Station is an excellent example of how customer focus, technical expertise and entrepreneurial foresight work hand in hand.”

Ebach added, “What the Vienna team has achieved over the past two decades is a great source of pride for us—and it underlines the significance of this location for our entire company.”

Vienna Station Manager Christian Weigl noted, “Many regular customers make a point of using their scheduled stops in Vienna for maintenance work.”

Weigl continued, “The appeal of Vienna Airport as a major business aviation hub, along with our central location, which offers easy access to many neighboring airports such as Graz, Salzburg, Prague, Budapest and Zagreb for AOG cases, has played a key role here.”

“This anniversary celebration presents an excellent opportunity to thank our customers for their confidence in us over many years,” said Weigl.

Weigl added, “This level of trust results from the quality of what we do and the tremendous commitment of our team, to whom I would like to convey my express gratitude—and at the same time it is what drives our continued growth.”

