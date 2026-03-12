Kaman Measuring Showcases Non-Contact Eddy Current Measuring Systems

Kaman Precision Products, Inc’s Measuring Division is highlighting three systems which are precision differential non-contact eddy current measuring systems that enable free space optical communication.

These differential inductance transducer systems are commonly used for:

Imaging and communication satellites

Laser targeting

Interplanetary exploration vehicles

Night vision

Optics stabilization systems

The systems Kaman is showcasing are:

KD-5100+ high reliability displacement measurement system

DIT-5200L differential impedance transducer

KD-5600 digital differential measuring system

With an exceptionally small size and minimal power consumption, the KD-5100+ is a common choice for applications like:

Laser communications for satellites and ground stations

Image stabilization systems

Directed energy systems for airborne, ground and shipboard operations

The KD-5100+ meets SWaP-C requirements with its package size of 2 x 2.12 x 0.75 inches thick. It is also manufactured to Mil-PRF-38534 Class H, with MIL-SPEC components used throughout the electronics.

The KD-5600 is a digital differential measuring system that offers high bandwith and linearity, as well as a high-end communication bus that enables rapid data transfers. Key features of the KD-5600 include:

Analog-to-digital converter

Custom sensors

Signal processing

Custom calibration system

The DIT-5200L is ideal for applications that require high levels of precision, and it’s a completely analog product that complies with IPC A-160 Class 3 standards.

This system has features like: