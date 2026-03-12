Kaman Measuring Showcases Non-Contact Eddy Current Measuring Systems

Kaman Precision Products, Inc’s Measuring Division is highlighting three systems which are precision differential non-contact eddy current measuring systems that enable free space optical communication.
These differential inductance transducer systems are commonly used for:
- Imaging and communication satellites
- Laser targeting
- Interplanetary exploration vehicles
- Night vision
- Optics stabilization systems
The systems Kaman is showcasing are:
- KD-5100+ high reliability displacement measurement system
- DIT-5200L differential impedance transducer
- KD-5600 digital differential measuring system
With an exceptionally small size and minimal power consumption, the KD-5100+ is a common choice for applications like:
- Laser communications for satellites and ground stations
- Image stabilization systems
- Directed energy systems for airborne, ground and shipboard operations
The KD-5100+ meets SWaP-C requirements with its package size of 2 x 2.12 x 0.75 inches thick. It is also manufactured to Mil-PRF-38534 Class H, with MIL-SPEC components used throughout the electronics.
The KD-5600 is a digital differential measuring system that offers high bandwith and linearity, as well as a high-end communication bus that enables rapid data transfers. Key features of the KD-5600 include:
- Analog-to-digital converter
- Custom sensors
- Signal processing
- Custom calibration system
The DIT-5200L is ideal for applications that require high levels of precision, and it’s a completely analog product that complies with IPC A-160 Class 3 standards.
This system has features like:
- Subnanometer resolution up to up to 10v/mil, 39 mV/μm
- Linearity up to .1% full range
- Commercial-off-the-shelf up screening
- Reverse-voltage-protected input power connections
- I/O on a nine-pin mini-D connector