Kaman Measuring Showcases Non-Contact Eddy Current Measuring Systems

Kaman’s precision differential non-contact eddy current measuring systems allow for free space optical communication.
March 12, 2026
3 min read
Kaman Precision Products, Inc
A black and brass piece of equipment with 'KAMAN Precision Products' printedon it

Kaman Precision Products, Inc’s Measuring Division is highlighting three systems which are precision differential non-contact eddy current measuring systems that enable free space optical communication.

These differential inductance transducer systems are commonly used for:

  • Imaging and communication satellites
  • Laser targeting
  • Interplanetary exploration vehicles
  • Night vision
  • Optics stabilization systems

The systems Kaman is showcasing are:

  • KD-5100+ high reliability displacement measurement system
  • DIT-5200L differential impedance transducer
  • KD-5600 digital differential measuring system

With an exceptionally small size and minimal power consumption, the KD-5100+ is a common choice for applications like:

  • Laser communications for satellites and ground stations
  • Image stabilization systems
  • Directed energy systems for airborne, ground and shipboard operations

The KD-5100+ meets SWaP-C requirements with its package size of 2 x 2.12 x 0.75 inches thick. It is also manufactured to Mil-PRF-38534 Class H, with MIL-SPEC components used throughout the electronics.

The KD-5600 is a digital differential measuring system that offers high bandwith and linearity, as well as a high-end communication bus that enables rapid data transfers. Key features of the KD-5600 include:

  • Analog-to-digital converter
  • Custom sensors
  • Signal processing
  • Custom calibration system

The DIT-5200L is ideal for applications that require high levels of precision, and it’s a completely analog product that complies with IPC A-160 Class 3 standards.

This system has features like:

  • Subnanometer resolution up to up to 10v/mil, 39 mV/μm
  • Linearity up to .1% full range
  • Commercial-off-the-shelf up screening
  • Reverse-voltage-protected input power connections
  • I/O on a nine-pin mini-D connector
Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Electric Tow Vehicle Designed for Maneuverability, Intelligence
Evident Shares How Using NDT for Aircraft Inspections Saves MROs Time and Money