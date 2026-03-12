Magnifica Air Chooses Trax Digital Solutions to Modernize Maintenance and Engineering

Magnifica Air has officially chosen Trax to implement digital solutions to modernize and enhance the airline’s maintenance and engineering operations.

Trax is a subsidiary of AAR CORP, known for supporting MROs, OEMs and operators with aviation services.

Magnifica Air is a luxury airline based in Florida that is developing a new class for flying in between first class commercial flight and booking a private jet known as Private Class.

As the airline anticipates launching the new service in 2027, plans include implementing Trax’s eMRO platform and eMobility solutions that use cloud hosting and eliminate paper use in maintenance processes.

By integrating these solutions, Magnifica Air aims to make it easer for teams to:

Execute maintenance tasks

Capture key data

Manage compliance with mobile devices

By reducing the need for paper-based processes, Trax’s cloud-hosted platform and eMobility apps can save time and energy for maintenance personnel.

Trax’s Vice President of Business Development Rajan Bindra said, “Magnifica Air represents a new generation of airline operators that are building modern operations without legacy constraints.”

Bindra continued, “By adopting Trax’s mobile solutions, Magnifica Air is laying a strong digital foundation for compliant, optimized, and scalable maintenance operations.”

Magnifica Air’s CEO Wade Black said, “From day one, our goal has been to define a new era in luxury aviation, transforming how travelers experience the skies while building an operation that is seamless behind the scenes.”

Black added, “Trax’s mobile and paperless solutions give our maintenance and engineering teams the tools they need to support safe, compliant and reliable operations as we prepare for launch.”