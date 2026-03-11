Yingling Aviation Celebrates 80-Year Anniversary Serving Aviation Sector

Yingling Aviation is celebrating its 80-year anniversary in 2026, highlighting the company’s dedication to the aviation industry and to key partners.

Yingling Aviation started operations in 1946 with one privately owned airplane, and it has grown to service a wide range of airframes from mid to large-cabin size.

Now, Yingling provides an array of services, such as:

Aircraft maintenance

Avionics

Propeller and engine

Parts support

Paint

Interiors

FBO operations

The company’s plans for celebrating its 80th anniversary span throughout 2026, including highlighting its visions and history through:

Storytelling

Customer engagement

Industry events

Chief Operating Officer of Yingling Aviation Chris Short said, “Eighty years in aviation is simply amazing.”

“This legacy has been driven by our people and the trust of our customers,” added Short, “Generations of teammates have built something special here, and we are proud to carry that forward.”

Short continued, “As we celebrate this milestone, we recognize the people who made it possible. Our employees, customers and partners have shaped who we are.”

Short noted, “Their trust continues to move us forward.”