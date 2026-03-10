AJW Group and ASL Aviation Holdings Announce New A330ceo Support Contract

AJW Group is now providing airframe-only support to ASL Aviation Holdings for two of the ASL Airline Ireland’s A330ceo aircraft.

The new agreement is a Power-by-the-Hour (PBH) contract that enables AJW to maintain the two aircrafts’ airframes for four years on a time and materials basis (T&M).

In the past, AJW Group has performed maintenance for ASL Aviation Holdings on twelve B737CL aircraft, with the new agreement strengthening the partnership and highlighting AJW’s dedication to widebody support and company growth.

Chief Commercial Officer at AJW Group Scott Symington says, “AJW’s partnership with ASL is built on trust and our shared commitment to operational excellence, and we're excited to be working with them again.”

Symington continues, “Supporting two A330ceo aircraft aligns well with AJW’s expertise and growth, and this agreement allows us to provide flexible, effective support to meet their operations.”

Chief Operating Officer at ASL Aviation Holdings Colin Grant comments, “Having AJW supporting these aircraft gives us confidence in the ongoing operation of our A330ceo fleet.”

Grant adds, “Their airframe-focused approach fits well with our operational requirements, and we look forward to working closely with their team as this program develops.”

AJW Group provides several end-to-end supply chain solutions for A330 family aircraft, including: