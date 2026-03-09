StandardAero to Provide MRO on CFM-56-7B and LEAP Engines for AviLease

AviLease has signed a General Terms Agreement (GTA) with StandardAero that enables the latter to perform MRO services for AviLease’s CFM56-7B and LEAP-1A/LEAP-1B engines.

StandardAero has already been maintaining CFM International engines at its San Antonio, Texas, facility, designated as a CFM LEAP Premier MRO Provider.

The MRO is also a CFM International authorized CFM56-7B MRO provider, having previously provided services in Winnipeg and now adding capabilities at DFW International Airport in Texas.

StandardAero provides services for the CFM56 family like:

Component repair and overhaul capabilities

Engine, module and used serviceable material (USM) asset management support

Engine health monitoring (EHM) data analysis

Vice President Sales – EMEA, Olivier Ruffet said, “StandardAero is delighted to establish a relationship with AviLease through this new agreement, which will enable our teams of LEAP and CFM56 engine MRO experts to provide responsive support to AviLease and its airline customers.”

Ruffet added, ”We look forward to supporting AviLease with high quality engine services as it continues its dynamic growth journey over the coming years.”