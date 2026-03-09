Ramco Systems Secures Aviation Software Support Contract with Sahar Group

Ramco Aviation Software includes integrated capabilities like component maintenance, maintenance planning, MRO and part sales, supply chain and quality and compliance.
March 9, 2026
Ramco Systems Corporation
69a9af54527a35e2d63adaa9 Sahar Group Selects Ramco Systems

Sahar Group has officially chosen Ramco Systems Corporation, USA (RSC) to provide aviation software support for Sahar Group’s initiatives of growth and digitalization in MRO operations.

By integrating Ramco’s specialized software into the company’s workflows, Sahar Group hopes to achieve:

  • Better visibility, control and coordination
  • Improved data accuracy
  • Streamlined operations
  • Faster decision-making
  • Enhanced customer experience

Ramco Aviation Software includes integrated capabilities that cover the end-to-end lifecycle of operations, including:

  • Component Maintenance
  • Finance
  • Maintenance Planning
  • MRO and Part Sales
  • Supply Chain
  • Quality and Compliance

Sahar Group also plans to employ Ramco Anywhere mobile applications for applications like:

  • Mechanics and warehouse staff
  • Real-time dashboards
  • HUBs
  • e-Signoff

Sahar Group specializes in aerospace services for the UH-60 Black Hawk platform. Other goals for the company this contract aims to support include expansions into:

  • Parts Manufacturer Approval
  • Supplemental Type Certificates
  • Helicopter sales and leasing

Ramco is a subsidiary of Ramco Systems Limited.

