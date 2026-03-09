Ramco Systems Secures Aviation Software Support Contract with Sahar Group

Sahar Group has officially chosen Ramco Systems Corporation, USA (RSC) to provide aviation software support for Sahar Group’s initiatives of growth and digitalization in MRO operations.

By integrating Ramco’s specialized software into the company’s workflows, Sahar Group hopes to achieve:

Better visibility, control and coordination

Improved data accuracy

Streamlined operations

Faster decision-making

Enhanced customer experience

Ramco Aviation Software includes integrated capabilities that cover the end-to-end lifecycle of operations, including:

Component Maintenance

Finance

Maintenance Planning

MRO and Part Sales

Supply Chain

Quality and Compliance

Sahar Group also plans to employ Ramco Anywhere mobile applications for applications like:

Mechanics and warehouse staff

Real-time dashboards

HUBs

e-Signoff

Sahar Group specializes in aerospace services for the UH-60 Black Hawk platform. Other goals for the company this contract aims to support include expansions into:

Parts Manufacturer Approval

Supplemental Type Certificates

Helicopter sales and leasing

Ramco is a subsidiary of Ramco Systems Limited.