Ramco Systems Secures Aviation Software Support Contract with Sahar Group

Sahar Group has officially chosen Ramco Systems Corporation, USA (RSC) to provide aviation software support for Sahar Group’s initiatives of growth and digitalization in MRO operations.
By integrating Ramco’s specialized software into the company’s workflows, Sahar Group hopes to achieve:
- Better visibility, control and coordination
- Improved data accuracy
- Streamlined operations
- Faster decision-making
- Enhanced customer experience
Ramco Aviation Software includes integrated capabilities that cover the end-to-end lifecycle of operations, including:
- Component Maintenance
- Finance
- Maintenance Planning
- MRO and Part Sales
- Supply Chain
- Quality and Compliance
Sahar Group also plans to employ Ramco Anywhere mobile applications for applications like:
- Mechanics and warehouse staff
- Real-time dashboards
- HUBs
- e-Signoff
Sahar Group specializes in aerospace services for the UH-60 Black Hawk platform. Other goals for the company this contract aims to support include expansions into:
- Parts Manufacturer Approval
- Supplemental Type Certificates
- Helicopter sales and leasing
Ramco is a subsidiary of Ramco Systems Limited.
