Servotecnica Announces Expanded and Improved Slip Ring Engineering Capabilities

Servotecnica has announced new capabilities for developing solutions for extreme operating conditions through an expansion of its slip ring engineering capabilities.

Servotecnica is now able to produce custom slip rings for extreme environments, including intense low and high temperatures, due to the advancement of in-house environmental qualification capabilities.

The expanded capabilities to design and validate custom slip ring solutions will benefit Servotecnica by enabling shorter qualification lead and development times.

This new qualification capability supports temperature testing with controlled thermal ramp rates from –50°C to +180°C. It also functions in humidity levels from 10% to 98% relative humidity.

This enables engineers at Servotecnica to perform tests on slip-ring performance under conditions like:

Cold start

Sustained high-temperature operation

Combined temperature-humidity profiles that mirror real-world environments

By using an in-house approach, Servotecnica can achieve more rapid iterations on custom slip ring solutions by reducing logistical and scheduling constraints, speeding up processes such as:

Cable assemblies

Internal mechanical tolerances

Material selection

Sealing strategies

“Environmental conditions are often the limiting factor in slip ring performance,” said Matteo Salgarello, CEO of Servotecnica.

Salgarello added, “By bringing extreme temperature and climate qualification in-house, we can validate designs earlier, iterate faster, and deliver custom solutions with greater predictability for our customers.”