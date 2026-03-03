AAR to Sell and Support LASEREF IV Product Line from Otto Instrument Service

AAR CORP. has officially entered an agreement to sell and provide support for the LASEREF IV inertial reference system product line by Otto Instrument Service.

The agreement covers AAR deploying the LASEREF IV system around the world and ensuring availability for business aircraft to receive the avionics upgrade.

In this collaboration, Otto shares its technical expertise while AAR’s Parts Distribution segment supports:

Global supply-chain reach

Advanced distribution infrastructure

Customer support capabilities

AAR’s Senior Vice President of Distribution Frank Landrio said, “This agreement further strengthens AAR’s position as a premier global distributor and expands access into the business aviation market.”

Landrio added, “In coordination with Otto, we look forward to enhancing availability, logistics and technical support for operators upgrading to the latest technology.”



Otto Instrument Service’s Vice President of Sales and Contracts Chuck Farley commented, “AAR’s global footprint and proven performance in avionics logistics make them an ideal distributor for this system.”

Farley continued, “Together, we can deliver faster, more efficient support for business and general aviation customers worldwide.”