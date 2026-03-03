Milwaukee Tool Announces New M18 Brushless Scissor Lift Fan

The M18 Brushless Scissor Lift Fan has a unique two-inch Quick-Adjust Clamp that allows it to attach firmly to round and square railings.
March 3, 2026
2 min read
Milwaukee Tool
A black fan hanging off a red clamp

Milwaukee Tool is highlighting its newest scissor lift fan, designed to enhance cooling and mounting while on scissor lifts.

The M18 Brushless Scissor Lift Fan has a unique two-inch Quick-Adjust Clamp that allows it to attach firmly to round and square railings. It also features a tether point that complements the ten-pound Locking Tool Lanyard, ensuring security for users.

Key features of this new tool include:

  • 350-degree horizontal fan head rotation
  • 210-degree vertical fan head rotation
  • 19.5 MPH air speed
  • 750 CFM
  • Variable speed dial

It achieves three and a half hours of runtime on high with one M18 XC5.0 battery.

There are several applications for Milwaukee’s new fan, such as:

  • Scaffolding
  • Service carts
  • Flat surfaces

Milwaukee’s new brushless scissor lift fan is scheduled to be available in April 2026 at an MSRP of $199.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

2026 Commercial Aerospace Outlook: A New Era for Supply Chain and MRO
2025 Airport Business Top 40 Under 40: Muhammad Usman Akram, LEED GA, PE(Pak)