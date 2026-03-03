Milwaukee Tool Announces New M18 Brushless Scissor Lift Fan

Milwaukee Tool is highlighting its newest scissor lift fan, designed to enhance cooling and mounting while on scissor lifts.

The M18 Brushless Scissor Lift Fan has a unique two-inch Quick-Adjust Clamp that allows it to attach firmly to round and square railings. It also features a tether point that complements the ten-pound Locking Tool Lanyard, ensuring security for users.

Key features of this new tool include:

350 -degree horizontal fan head rotation

210 -degree vertical fan head rotation

19.5 MPH air speed

750 CFM

Variable speed dial

It achieves three and a half hours of runtime on high with one M18 XC5.0 battery.

There are several applications for Milwaukee’s new fan, such as:

Scaffolding

Service carts

Flat surfaces

Milwaukee’s new brushless scissor lift fan is scheduled to be available in April 2026 at an MSRP of $199.