Dynamic Tools Announces New Set of Insulated Metric Nut Drivers

Dynamic has expanded its line of insulated tools with a new metric insulated nut driver set designed for use by maintenance technicians and industrial electricians

The 8-Piece Metric Insulated Nut Driver Set includes nut drivers in varying sizes, including:

5mm

5.5mm

6mm

7mm

8mm

9mm

10mm

11mm

The new insulated nut driver set is VDE-certified in compliance with IEC60900 and is capable of protection up to 1,000 volts.

All nut drivers included in this set are made with chrome vanadium steel and machined openings that allow for a precise fit on fasteners.

Other features of the new nut driver set include:

Ergonomic non-slip handle with flat areas to prevent rolling

Clearly marked sizes on each tool

Insulation via injection molding

The 8-Piece Metric Insulated Nut Driver Set is also backed by a limited lifetime warranty through Gray Tools, Dynamic’s parent company.

“This product reflects exactly what we aim to deliver with the Dynamic brand: certified safety, industrial performance, and real-world value,” says Dragos Baicoianu, marketing manager at Gray Tools.

Baicoianu adds, “We see a growing need for insulated tools that meet international standards but remain accessible for maintenance teams, contractors, and facilities that provide equipment for technicians.”