Dynamic Tools Announces New Set of Insulated Metric Nut Drivers

The new insulated nut driver set is VDE-certified in compliance with IEC60900 and is capable of protection up to 1,000 volts.
March 2, 2026
Dynamic Tools
A set of eight screwdrivers with red and yellow handles

Dynamic has expanded its line of insulated tools with a new metric insulated nut driver set designed for use by maintenance technicians and industrial electricians

The 8-Piece Metric Insulated Nut Driver Set includes nut drivers in varying sizes, including:

  • 5mm
  • 5.5mm
  • 6mm
  • 7mm
  • 8mm
  • 9mm
  • 10mm
  • 11mm

All nut drivers included in this set are made with chrome vanadium steel and machined openings that allow for a precise fit on fasteners.

Other features of the new nut driver set include:

  • Ergonomic non-slip handle with flat areas to prevent rolling
  • Clearly marked sizes on each tool
  • Insulation via injection molding

The 8-Piece Metric Insulated Nut Driver Set is also backed by a limited lifetime warranty through Gray Tools, Dynamic’s parent company.

“This product reflects exactly what we aim to deliver with the Dynamic brand: certified safety, industrial performance, and real-world value,” says Dragos Baicoianu, marketing manager at Gray Tools.

Baicoianu adds, “We see a growing need for insulated tools that meet international standards but remain accessible for maintenance teams, contractors, and facilities that provide equipment for technicians.”

