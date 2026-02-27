Coxreels Highlights Complete Line of DEF Hose Reels

Coxreels is highlighting its product line of Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) hose reels that build on its SH and T Series reels.

The DEF hose reels feature:

Stainless steel external full-flow swivel

Chemical resistant Viton seals

Goodyear DEF hose

The swivel’s easy access also makes it easier to complete seal maintenance and DEF dispenser hose installation.

Coxreels offers two configurations for its DEF reels, which are:

Heavy-duty single pedestal (SH Series)

Supreme-duty pedestal (T Series)

The T Series reels can hold up to 75 feet of three-quarter-inch hose I.D.

Both designs feauture Super Hub dual axle support systems that help in both rigorous and stationary applications. These systems minimize vibration and enhance stability.

For the DEF models, users can choose between:

Standard spring retraction

EZ-Coil controlled retraction systems

The EZ-Coil retraction systems function up to 80-percent slower than conventional reels.