Platinum Tooling to Partner with Sellers Marketing for New Sales Representation

Platinum Tooling has partnered with a new sales representative firm: Sellers Marketing.

Sellers Marketing serves the Southeastern U.S. by offering cutting tools and solutions for workholding and tool holding.

Platinum Tooling is known for distributing products like:

Swiss machine products

Knurling tools

Marking tools

Live tools

Angle heads

Sellers Marketing aims to help Platinum Tooling by providing access to its expertise and Application Sales Engineer team, which includes:

John Huggins (Western North Carolina and Tennessee)

John Paquette (Alabama)

David Sellers (key accounts and Georgia)

Justin Sellers (Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia)

Lee Sellers (Northeastern Georgia, Eastern North Carolina and Eastern South Carolina)

David Sellers said, “As we consider the region a ‘mixed bag’ of all industries, predominantly featuring job shops and privately owned production shop.”

Sellers continued, “Our team engages all sectors of the channel. We work from OEMs down and from end users up.”

“Platinum Tooling brings to our firm tooling that we did not have with our other product offering,” added Sellers, “Additionally, the diverse offering at Platinum allows my engineers to feel confident that they have an added solution to success.”