Pegasus Airlines Announces New Aircraft Maintenance Facility in Istanbul

Pegasus Airlines has announced a new maintenance center located at Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport.

The initial investment for the aircraft maintenance center is valued at $40 million, which Pegasus plans to use to modernize and optimize operations.

The new facility features a dedicated paint hangar and two maintenance hangars that can hold five narrowbody aircraft at a time for base and line maintenance. These hangars already have authorization for Boeing 737 NG and Airbus A320/A321 family CEO and NEO models.

Services that Pegasus plans to offer at the initial two maintenance hangars include:

Line maintenance

Base maintenance

Component maintenance

Engine and landing gear replacements

Avionics

Structural modifications

Aircraft painting and coating

Livery design

Technical training

Aside from expanding the maintenance services Pegasus can offer, the initial phase is also creating approximately 200 jobs for the local aviation workforce.

The new Istanbul maintenance center is contributing to the company’s mission of sustainability and digital maintenance as well, with innovations like:

Paperless maintenance processes

Digital warehouse

Tool management system

Unmanned Personal Protective Equipment dispensers

AI-supported occupational health solutions

Pegasus Airlines is also constructing another hangar later in 2026 that will have capacity for five additional narrowbody aircraft to receive base maintenance. The final phase of this project involves expanding that hangar to hold 10 aircraft, and this is expected to be completed within four or five years.

Pegasus Airlines CEO Güliz Öztürk said, “Every investment we make in technical infrastructure takes our operational strength one step further. Our aircraft maintenance centre investment at Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport is a strategic milestone in Pegasus’ sustainable growth journey.”

Öztürk continued, “Our new hangars will not only enable us to manage the maintenance needs of our growing fleet more effectively, but also accelerate our transformation focused on digitalization and efficiency.”

“By managing our aircraft maintenance processes more quickly and in a more optimized way, we aim to provide our guests with an ever more seamless travel experience,” added Öztürk.