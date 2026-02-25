MTU Maintenance to Provide MRO for Cheniere’s LM2500 Industrial Gas Turbines

MTU Maintenance Berlin-Brandenburg GmbH has officially entered a new agreement with Cheniere Energy, Inc. (Cheniere) covering the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) of LM2500 industrial gas turbines (IGT).

MTU Maintenance Berlin-Brandenburg now has a three-year contract to provide MRO services for these LM2500 IGTs, located at Cheniere’s Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas facility.

MTU plans to provide these services at MTU Maintenance Berlin-Brandenburg in Ludwigsfelde, Germany. This location specializes in maintaining IGTs from the LM series under the brand MTU Power.

The location’s Managing Director Patrick Biebel says that the contract aims to help MTU Power reach its goal of raising its shop-visit volume by 30% over the next few years.

Aside from GE Aerospace’s LM2500, MTU Maintenance performs MRO for LM6000 engine model. MTU Aero Engines AG also manufactures brush seals and custom engine components under the MTU Power brand.

“The LNG industry, particularly in the United States, is a growing market and thanks to our on-going efforts to expand capacities, MTU is perfectly positioned to offer the regional energy producers all the necessary, and fully customized, MRO solutions to keep their gas turbines running,” says Biebel.

Cheniere’s Senior Vice President of Operations Maas Hinz adds, “Reliability and operational excellence are at the core of Cheniere’s business, and we welcome the opportunity to extend our working relationship with MTU and its engine experts at our Sabine Pass facility.”