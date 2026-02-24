Bluetail Debuts New Digital Logbooks with AI Integration for Aircraft Maintenance Records

Bluetail has unveiled its new platform for managing aircraft maintenance records digitally using AI-powered and cloud-based software.

Bluetail’s digital logbooks for aviation records management creates timelines automatically of an aircraft logbook’s contents, making it easier to search through past records and organize new ones.

To use the logbook system, users can upload documents after scanning them, then AI automatically completes tasks like:

Identifying logs

Organizing logs

Sorting logs in chronological order

Bluetail’s new digital logbooks also allow users to:

View engines and airframe records in one unified timeline

Maintain compliance for Part 91 and Part 135 operations

Reduce time and workload for back-to-birth searches of records

Organize all maintenance records automatically and digitally

Protect an aircraft’s value through secure and meticulous record keeping

These digital logbooks also allow users to retrieve information instantly from aircraft records by searching chronologically or by keyword, such as:

Date

Part number

Aircraft type

Bluetail Chief Executive Officer Roberto Guerrieri said, “At Bluetail, innovation means more than building software—it means applying intelligence to unlock the full value of aircraft records.”

Guerrieri continued, “We are continuously evolving our platform to turn data into insight for customers and future partners alike. This philosophy guides how Bluetail operates every day.”

“Our focus has been on making the AI-powered logbooks work seamlessly for aviation maintenance crews because their time and expertise need to be focused on returning the aircraft to service, not on administrative tasks,” explained Bluetail’s Chief Technology Officer, Kent Pickard.

Pickard added, “We are at the forefront of integrating AI into aviation intelligence software, and our development is targeting ways to introduce technologies that minimize wasted time and effort.”