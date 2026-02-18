Milwaukee Tool Debuts New Cooling PPE Solutions

These products feature Wet-To-Activate technology that keeps them cool after being run under or submerged in water for at least 30 seconds then wrung out.
Feb. 18, 2026
Milwaukee Tool
Two blue sleeves and a blue neck covering in front of a white background

Milwaukee Tool has introduced two new PPE products to its line of Cooling Solutions, adding protective sleeves and a neck gaiter.

Features of the Cooling Cut Level 1 Protective Sleeves include:

  • ANSI/ISEA 105‑2024 Cut Level 1 rating
  • Lightweight, breathable materials
  • Wet-To-Activate cooling technology

The Cooling Neck Gaiter has features like:

  • Four-way stretch material
  • Comfortable design for all-day wear
  • Moisture-wicking capabilities

Users can stay cool using Wet-To-Activate technology by holding the product under water or submerging it for at least 30 seconds, wringing out any excess water that’s absorbed.

After this process, the cooling PPE works for up to two hours, but users can re-soak it in water to extend its use.

Along with cooling properties, these PPE solutions offer UPF 50+ sun protection that is effective against 98% of UV rays. They are designed as a one-size-fits-most product and are machine washable.

