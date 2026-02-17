Gama Aviation to Commence King Air Training Under New EASA Part 147 Approval

Gama Aviation has received Part 147 approval from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) to provide type training for King Air aircraft.

Following this approval, Gama Aviation can now support license pathways like B1, B2 and Type C and perform the following for Beech 200 and 300 Series (PWC PT6) aircraft:

Offering practical and theoretical training

Performing examinations

Issuing certificates of recognition

Gama Aviation plans to offer training from its Glasgow and Bournemouth locations. The company’s Part 147 training programs offer a combination of hands-on experience and in-classroom learning.

This new approval achieves successes like:

Ensuring customers can access high-quality, approved training

Supporting license progression

Keeping engineering teams future-ready and resilient

Showcasing investment in facilities, people and regulatory capability

Managing Director MRO, Gama Aviation Paul Kinch said, “This approval is another important step in the continued development of our maintenance training capability.”

Kinch continued, “King Air aircraft remain a cornerstone of many corporate and special mission fleets, and it is essential that operators have access to trusted, high-quality training to support safe and efficient operations.

“Expanding our Part 147 scope aligns with our broader MRO strategy — investing in the infrastructure, expertise and approvals our customers need today, while anticipating the requirements of tomorrow’s fleets,” noted Kinch.

He added, “Just as importantly, it strengthens our ability to support engineer development at every stage of their career.”

Training Manager – Part 147 at Gama Aviation Olusegun Johnson commented, “Achieving this approval demonstrates the depth of expertise within our training organization and the rigorous standards we apply to every program we deliver.”

Johnson said, “Our focus is on providing structured, practical training that prepares engineers for the realities of the maintenance environment.”

“By offering training in both Bournemouth and Glasgow, we are making it easier for customers to access approved courses while maintaining the quality, consistency and regulatory compliance they expect from Gama Aviation,” continued Johnson.

He noted, “We look forward to supporting engineers and operators with programs that build confidence, competence and long-term capability.”

Gama Aviation notes that interested engineers or operators who want to take King Air training should contact the Part 147 Training Team.