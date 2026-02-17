Sheltair Announces Completion of New Tampa MRO Hangar

Sheltair Aviation has officially completed construction on its new MRO hangar at Tampa International Airport (TPA), showcasing the company’s investment in local business aviation.

The new Tampa MRO hangar is designed for narrowbody and large-cabin aircraft, and it features:

50,880 square feet of hangar space

8,344 square feet of office and shop space

50,000 feet of apron space

The added apron space makes maneuvering, fueling and staging aircraft more accessible, and the increased space allows for more aircraft storage and expanded MRO operations.

Sheltair’s new hangar can accommodate up to three Boeing Business Jets (BBJ) at a time, with a custom tail door system for bigger airframes.

The facility also has a fire suppression system that’s up to NFPA codes for full MRO operations.

President and Chief Executive Officer of Sheltair Lisa Holland said, “The new MRO hangar represents the future of business aviation at Tampa International Airport.”

Holland continued, “From day one, our goal was to create a facility that not only meets today’s operational needs but anticipates tomorrow’s.”

“The completion of this new facility is the culmination of years of thoughtful planning, investment, and collaboration, and we are proud to welcome our tenants, partners, and guests into this exceptional new space,” added Holland.

Tampa International Airport’s Vice President of General Aviation Brett Fay commented, “The opening of this new hangar facility is another clear indicator of the continued growth of general aviation at Tampa International Airport.”

Fay noted, “Sheltair’s newest investment responds directly to increasing demand while enhancing the level of service and infrastructure available to our customers.”

“We appreciate their ongoing confidence in TPA and the Tampa Bay market and we look forward to supporting their continued success,” added Fay.

Sheltair has previously operated eight hangars at TPA, with the newest MRO hangar bringing the total to nine.