Brian Howell Announced as New Chief Commercial Officer of West Star Aviation

West Star Aviation has named a new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO): Brian Howell.

Brian’s new role involves overseeing a go-to-market strategy that aims to encourage growth for West Star Aviation and improve service delivery, reporting to West Star Aviation CEO Stephen Maiden.

More of Howell’s CCO duties include:

Enhancing sales and marketing strategies

Improving collaboration across teams

Evaluating talent in the commercial organization

Establishing KPIs and targets that align with industry practices and West Star’s goals

He also plans to foster and strengthen relationships with:

OEMs

Vendors

Customers

Howell is well versed in sales success and effective leadership, having held executive roles at organizations like:

Howell holds the following academic qualifications from Wichita State University:

Bachelor’s degree in Entrepreneurship

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing

Master of Business Administration

Howell stated, “I am honored to join West Star Aviation, a company that values exceptional customer service and operational excellence.”

Howell continued, “I’m excited to leverage my experience to further enhance our capabilities and ensure we meet the evolving needs of our clients in the business aviation sector.”

CEO Stephen Maiden said, “Brian’s extensive experience and strategic mindset will be pivotal as we work to elevate our service offerings and achieve our growth ambitions.”

Maiden added, “We are thrilled to have him on board and look forward to seeing how his vision will help shape the future of West Star Aviation.”