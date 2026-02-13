AJW Group To Provide PBH and MBK Support for Sun PhuQuoc Airways

AJW Group has signed a new Main Base Kit (MBK) and Power-by-the-Hour (PBH) support agreement with the newly launched Sun PhuQuoc Airways.

AJW Group supplies aircraft components as well as repair and supply chain solutions to aviation organizations.

The agreement states that AJW Group will support Sun PhuQuoc’s fleet of six aircraft, including:

In July 2025, the RFP process started, and both organizations collaborated on a support solution that contributes to Sun PhuQuoc’s plans for scaling and growth.

Chief Commercial Officer at AJW Group Scott Symington commented, “We are delighted to support Sun PhuQuoc as they launch operations and grow their network, and we look forward to building a long-term partnership.”

Deputy CEO at Sun PhuQuoc Airways Pham Dang Thanh said, “As a new airline, it was important for us to select a partner that understands both our immediate operational needs and our long-term growth ambitions.”

Dang Thanh added, “AJW Group demonstrated strong technical capability, flexibility, and a collaborative approach throughout the RFP process, and we are pleased to have them supporting our A320 fleet as we launch and grow our network.”