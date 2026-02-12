LS ELECTRIC America Showcases Molded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) for Industrial Applications

LS ELECTRIC America is highlighting its molded case circuit breaker (MCCB), a low-voltage platform that supports specification for OEMs and engineers in industrial sectors and commercial power.

The Susol UL Molded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) comes in two configurations that make it ideal for single-phase and three-phase installations. Users can choose from:

2-pole

3-pole

Users also have the option of fixed or adjustable thermal-magnetic trip units that ensure reliable feeder protection, such as:

FTU

FMU

ATU

MCP

Advanced electronic trip units (ETS, ETM, OCR) can also be added on to achieve benefits like:

Enhanced monitoring

Better setting capabilities

Improved system coordination

With this variety, these MCCBs offer a simple and cost-effective solution.

The Susol UL MCCB series provides a single-product solution for diverse power systems, whether using 15A branch circuits or 1200A feeders.

Breaking capacities (Icu) reach up to 100kA and (Ics) ratings of 80% or 100%, ensuring high-quality performance even in fault conditions.

There are seven frame sizes to choose from for the UTE and UTS series, adding flexibility for balancing:

Load requirements

Panel space

Project costs

The Susol UL MCCB is compliant with UL 489 and CSA for North American markets, while IEC 60947-2 CB certification supports global standardization for multinational OEMs.