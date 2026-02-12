Röder Präzision and Liebherr to Collaborate on Landing Gear Overhaul

Röder Präzision GmbH and Liebherr-Aerospace Lindenberg GmbH have announced an expansion of their existing collaborations, stipulating that Röder will now perform overhaul for Embraer E-Jet E1 landing gear’s structural components.

Röder currently completes nose landing gear overhaul for the same aircraft for Liebherr’s MRO.

Röder will overhaul Embraer E-Jet landing gear parts at its own location, while other services will take place at Liebherr-Aerospace in Lindenberg, including:

Assembly

Certification

Disassembly

Testing

Röder is preparing for this collaboration with Liebherr by investing in machinery expansions and specialized training for skilled employees. This aims to increase the overhaul of structural components in 2026.

Managing Director of Liebherr-Aerospace Lindenberg GmbH Gerd Heinzelmann explained, “A cooperation like this is a win-win situation for everyone involved: we’re already close partners, who support each other.”

Heinzelmann continued, “It’s important to cover global needs that are sure to arise in the near future. The overhaul is carried out domestically with short delivery routes and we can therefore offer our customers greater capacities and faster turnaround times.”

CEO of the Röder Group Bastian Heberer commented, “The continued development of our cooperation with Liebherr-Aerospace is built on a long-standing, trust-based partnership.”

Heberer added, “Through targeted investments in machinery and the ongoing qualification of our highly skilled employees, we are further strengthening our contribution as a reliable MRO partner and supporting Liebherr in delivering stable capacities, high quality and short turnaround times for the Embraer E-Jet E1 program.”