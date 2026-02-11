Mayhew Tools Debuts New Hammerless Pin Punch Set for Better Precision

Mayhew’s new two-piece hammerless pin punch set features a design that lets users pull-back and release the tool, generating a maximum of 3,500 pounds of force in each strike.
Feb. 11, 2026
2 min read
Mayhew Tools
Two slender black pin punch tools next to a red carrying case with a label that reads: 2 Pc. Hammerless Pin Punch Set

Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. (Mayhew Tools) has debuted an all-new hammerless pin punch set that provides exceptional striking force and precision, ideal for projects involving metal and woodworking.

Key applications of this tool set include:

  • Aligning holes to insert fasteners
  • Driving out damaged or stubborn pins
  • Beginning the process of removing pins

Mayhew’s new two-piece hammerless pin punch set weighs 0.5 pounds and features a design that lets users pull-back and release the tool, generating a maximum of 3,500 pounds of force in each strike.

The new hamerless pin punches offers benefits like:

  • Improved accuracy and control
  • Reduced frequency of glancing blows and mishits
  • Minimized risk of damaging work surfaces

The 2 Pc. Hammerless Pin Punch Set is made in the United States with part number 89023 and is backed by a lifetime warranty. Interested parties can contact Mayhew Tools with inquiries.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport Builds a New FBO Focused on the Future
2025 Airport Business Top 40 Under 40: Muhammad Usman Akram, LEED GA, PE(Pak)