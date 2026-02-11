Mayhew Tools Debuts New Hammerless Pin Punch Set for Better Precision

Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. (Mayhew Tools) has debuted an all-new hammerless pin punch set that provides exceptional striking force and precision, ideal for projects involving metal and woodworking.

Key applications of this tool set include:

Aligning holes to insert fasteners

Driving out damaged or stubborn pins

Beginning the process of removing pins

Mayhew’s new two-piece hammerless pin punch set weighs 0.5 pounds and features a design that lets users pull-back and release the tool, generating a maximum of 3,500 pounds of force in each strike.

The new hamerless pin punches offers benefits like:

Improved accuracy and control

Reduced frequency of glancing blows and mishits

Minimized risk of damaging work surfaces

The 2 Pc. Hammerless Pin Punch Set is made in the United States with part number 89023 and is backed by a lifetime warranty. Interested parties can contact Mayhew Tools with inquiries.